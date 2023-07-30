Finalist: Steven B. Binder

Chief Financial Officer

Steve Binder has been the chief financial officer at MannKind since July 2017. Before joining he served as vice president and CFO of the International Group of Stryker Corporation.

When Binder joined MannKind in July 2017, the company was on the brink of bankruptcy. Over the next two years, he led multiple capital raises, exchanged stock for debt to keep the senior secured lender at bay and finally negotiated a new senior secured debt structure with a new lender. In addition, the company took steps to develop a dry powder inhaled version of the drug Tyvaso. The company has gone from near death in 2017 to a growth story-four sources of growing revenue and a burgeoning pipeline of exciting product candidates.