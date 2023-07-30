James (Jim) K. Wallace

(Michael Panelli)

Chief Executive Officer

BPM LLP

Jim Wallace, CEO of BPM LLP, has positioned the firm as a top 40 accounting and advisory firm nationwide through his 40 years of experience. Under his leadership, BPM has achieved high rankings and significant growth. His ambitious growth strategy and people-centered firm culture have been instrumental to this success. Starting at Deloitte and later joining Rehmann, Wallace transitioned into firm management after a client-focused career. He led Rehmann grew the firm through over 25 business combinations. Recognizing his achievements, BPM selected him as CEO to steer the firm in a similar direction. Wallace has prioritized ESG and sustainability, culminating in BPM achieving B Corp Certification. He also spearheaded the launch of its new brand, aligning the firm’s visual identity with its value proposition. His dedication and focus on people have solidified his reputation as an impactful leader. Jim’s leadership has earned BPM recognition as the firm of choice and garnered personal accolades.