CEO & Founder

House of Sillage

Nicole Mather is the CEO and founder of House of Sillage, an haute parfumerie redefining luxury in the fragrance industry. With a blend of traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, House of Sillage creates extraordinary fragrances showcased in breathtaking bottles that embody her creative expression and innovation.

Guided by Nicole’s vision, House of Sillage has garnered global recognition and numerous awards. Crafted by a team of skilled noses, artists, and designers in France, each fragrance represents the perfect fusion of rare and exotic ingredients and meticulously designed jeweled caps. Mather’s visionary spirit has brought a new level of presence and genuine luxury to the world of perfumery.