A legacy of service: A local church rallies to feed communities affected by the fires

Description: In Pasadena, New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church is supporting Eaton Fire evacuees and those in need by converting its facilities into a resource center through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., providing essentials and resources from event partner L.A. Urban League, FEMA and the Small Business Administration, with Black-owned spots like the Serving Spoon and Dulanville serving three hot meals a day.
Danielle Dorsey is the assistant editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.
Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.