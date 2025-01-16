A legacy of service: A local church rallies to feed communities affected by the fires

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Description: In Pasadena, New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church is supporting Eaton Fire evacuees and those in need by converting its facilities into a resource center through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., providing essentials and resources from event partner L.A. Urban League, FEMA and the Small Business Administration, with Black-owned spots like the Serving Spoon and Dulanville serving three hot meals a day.