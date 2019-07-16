Los Angeles Times Internships

Interested in working with some of the best journalists around? We offer 10 weeks of intensive, hands-on experience in a region where big stories are the norm. We place interns throughout the Los Angeles Times: Metro/Local, Arts and Entertainment, Sports, Politics, Business, Features (Fashion, Food, Travel, Home Design, Mind & Body), Foreign/National, Editorial Pages, Photography/Video, Data and Graphics, Design, Digital/Engagement and in our Washington, D.C., bureau. (Our multiplatform editing intern comes through the Dow Jones News Fund’s national selection process, and that deadline is Nov. 8.) These are paid internships and placements usually run from June to late August. We do not have fall or spring internships.
Qualifications
Applicants must be actively working toward an undergraduate or graduate degree and must be eligible to work in the U.S. Graduates may qualify if you’ve finished school within six months of the start of the internship. Applicants for the visual journalism and most reporting internships must have a valid driver’s license and access to a car in good working condition. Internships are for students who have not worked professionally as staff journalists. Little training is offered, so previous internship experience is required.
For further information, contact Director of News Development Tracy Boucher at (213) 237-6737 or at tracy.boucher@latimes.com. The link to submit an online application can be found below.
2020 L.A. Times Summer Reporting Internships (Los Angeles)
2020 L.A. Times Summer Political Reporting Internship (Washington, D.C.)
We place reporting interns throughout the L.A. Times: Metro/Local, Arts and Entertainment, Sports, Business, Editorial Pages, Foreign/National, Features (Fashion, Food, Travel, Home Design, Mind & Body) and in our Washington, D.C., bureau. A vehicle is not required for the Editorial Pages or D.C. internships.
Submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and up to 10 work samples.
Deadline
Nov. 1 for the 2020 summer positions. Applications are now closed.
2020 L.A. Times Summer Visual Journalism Internships
Submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and links to a portfolio with three complete photo stories or multimedia stories and a selection of single images. This is an advanced program, with one to two previous internships required. Applicants should have their own camera equipment; a limited amount of pool gear is available.
Deadline
Nov. 1 for the summer 2020 positions
2020 L.A. Times Summer Digital/Engagement Internship
Submissions will be accepted for paid internships in audience engagement, digital editing and production. These are not reporting positions. Web internships do not require a car. Submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and links to any online work.
Deadline
Dec. 1 for the summer 2020 placement
2020 Summer Data and Graphics Department Internships
The Los Angeles Times recently merged its Graphics and Data Visualization Department and Data Desk but will continue to have separate internships in this digital space, with slightly different roles: one focuses on breaking news, front-end development and print graphics. The second concentrates on databases and back-end and project development. There is a single application for both.
GRAPHICS/DATA VIZ: Our expanding team is on a mission to add diverse skills to our storytelling arsenal, including rich JavaScript visualizations, innovative motion graphics and games — all running on multiple types of devices. And that’s just the start. We’re also preparing for the future by experimenting in WebGL and VR. While the department is expected to produce the basics (maps, charts, etc.) and use common apps, we are looking for teammates that know where they want to specialize. Our list includes:
- WebGL (three.js, etc.)
- Javascript (D3. etc.)
- Animation
- Python
- Data analysis
- Innovative mapping
This is no coffee-fetching internship. You will learn the finer points of mapping and charting as you work your way through multiple assignments. Your experience will culminate in a final, portfolio-worthy project that you conceive of, report and produce.
DATA DESK: Within the larger department is a team of reporters and computer programmers that works with journalists in The Times’ newsroom to collect, organize, analyze and present large amounts of information. In short, we use data to find and tell stories. Stories that make a difference. Stories that otherwise would not be told. We are seeking an applicant with interest and experience doing the same. Our team is responsible for the full development stack from:
- Systems administration on Amazon EC2 to sail our own ships
- Database development with PostgreSQL to analyze and share data
- Offline analysis with Python, R and SQL for investigative projects
- Application development with Python and Django to build custom maps, apps and products
- Front-end design for database applications and long-form storytelling
- English news writing to pen the occasional story
We don’t expect anyone to walk in the door with all of those skills. But strong applicants will demonstrate having used one or more to be creative and get things done on deadline. We are also passionate about open-source software and hope you are too. You can find examples of our approach on GitHub. Keep up with our latest releases by following @LATdatadesk.
Past interns who have worked with our team have gone on to successful careers working with data at the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, the Associated Press, Pro Publica, Vox Media, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Factual.
Submit a cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and links to up to 10 work samples and your GitHub account, if available.
Deadline
Dec. 15 for the summer 2020 placement
2020 L.A. Times Summer Design Internship
Submissions will be accepted for internships working alongside some of the best designers in the business. Applicants should be able to demonstrate a strong visual sense for page design outside the classroom and have newsroom deadline experience. We’re looking for interns to work in multiple areas of our expansive editorial operation, including News, Features, Sports and Business. Design internships do not require a car. These are paid positions.
Submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and up to 10 work samples.
Deadline
Dec. 15 for the summer 2020 placement
CREATIVE TECHNOLOGIST INTERNSHIPS
As a creative technologist intern, you will use your hands-on skills to build prototypes during a 10-week program at our headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., working with our technology team. You will have the opportunity to closely observe the newsroom, understand how news is produced, and team up with other interns to develop proof-of-concept prototypes for future products. Depending on the type of project, interns can expect to create up to three prototypes. You will be asked to present your designs to newsroom stakeholders and the product team at the end of each design cycle.
Who Should Apply?
In this role, you’ll have the chance to prototype news products of the future. The ideal candidate will have the following traits:
- Curious and open-minded
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Adept at working on early-stage ideas
- Passion about local restaurants or events is a plus for this application cycle
Recommended Skills
Applicants with expertise in at least one of the areas below are encouraged to apply.
- User research
- Design thinking
- UI/UX design
- Physical prototyping
- Web app development
- Mobile app development
- Product design and development
- Mathematical modeling and optimization
This full-time spring internship starts on Jan. 20 and is paid. Applicants must be eligible to work in the U.S. Those within 12 months of graduation are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply is Nov. 20.
We’re also accepting applications for summer 2020. That deadline is Jan. 31.
TO APPLY: Submit your resume, a link to your portfolio, GitHub and/or Google Scholar page, and answer all required questions at the link below. A cover letter is not required, but you can submit one if you’d like.
2020 Los Angeles Times Spring Creative Technologist Internships
2020 L.A. Times Summer Creative Technologist Internships
***
METPRO
Metpro is a unique program started in 1984 to help beginning journalists launch careers and boost diversity in newsrooms.
The Los Angeles Times is seeking high-potential, highly motivated aspiring journalists with diverse backgrounds or life experiences. The program’s main thrust is to provide participants - recent college graduates or journalists with limited professional experience - the training and support necessary to put them on a fast track to success.
Metpro is not an internship but a formal fellowship customized to help trainees realize their goals. The paid, full-time program lasts up to two years and is included in the Los Angeles Times Guild. We accept applications from those eligible to work in the U.S. with up to three years of experience in a professional newsroom or up to five years in media settings such as weeklies and community newsrooms, websites, fellowships or freelance work.
Details can be found at https://metpronews.submittable.com/ or www.metpronews.com.
***
HIGH SCHOOL INSIDER
HS Insider is a digital platform started by the Los Angeles Times to help student journalists across the Southland tell stories that are important to them and their communities. We partner with high schools, students and faculty to create a hub for collaborative student journalism. HS Insider also taps into the talent and experience in our newsroom by arranging for Los Angeles Times reporters and editors to visit schools and help students with their work. Working alongside some of the best reporters in the business provides valuable experience for HS Insider student journalists. Contributors will also have an opportunity to apply for a paid summer 2016 internship with HS Insider. If you are a student, parent or school administrator who is interested in more information, contact Molly Heber at molly.heber@latimes.com.