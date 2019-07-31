Gun violence: In the July 30 Section A, an article about gun control proposals referred to Robin Lloyd as managing director of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. She is managing director of an affiliated group, Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence.

