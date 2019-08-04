Labor unions: In the Arts & Books section elsewhere in this edition, a review of Steven Greenhouse’s book “Beaten Down, Worked Up” refers to the Service Workers International Union. The organization is called the Service Employees International Union. The error was discovered after the section went to press.

Chargers player: In some editions of the Aug. 3 Sports section, a photo caption identified a Chargers player as Derwin James. Melvin Ingram was the player in the photo.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.