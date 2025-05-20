For the Record - May 20, 2025

Epic Universe: In the May 18 Section A, an article on theme parks stated that Universal’s Epic Universe sprawls across 750 acres. It is part of a 750-acre development.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.