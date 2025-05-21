For the Record - May 21, 2025

Housing for veterans: A May 16 article in the A section about President Trump’s executive order calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to house thousands of homeless veterans on its West Los Angeles campus named the development partnership working with the VA as the Vets Collective. It’s the Veterans Collective.

