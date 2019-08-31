Housing crisis: In the Sept. 1 Business section, an article about seniors and the housing crisis stated that a bill in the state Legislature would temporarily cap annual rent increases at 7% plus inflation in buildings older than 10 years. Late Friday, after the section had gone to press, the governor and legislative leaders announced a deal to amend the bill. The new proposal would cap annual increases for the next decade at 5% plus inflation and apply to buildings more than 15 years old.

Fall movies: In the Sept. 1 Calendar section, the Fall Movie Preview list gave the release date for the Screen Gems crime drama “Black and Blue” as Sept. 20; the film opens Oct. 25. Also, the distributor for the music biography “Judy” was listed as LD Entertainment/Bleecker Street; it is distributed by LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions. The action crime thriller “Primal” was credited to Saban Films; it will be released by Lionsgate.

Constance Wu: In the Sept. 1 Calendar section, an article about Constance Wu misspelled the last name of her “Hustlers” costar Lili Reinhart as Reinhardt.

Snapchat: In the Sept. 1 Arts & Books section, an article about artist Christian Marclay stated that Snapchat users publish 3.5 billion videos daily. They publish 3.5 billion Snaps daily — which includes still photographs.

