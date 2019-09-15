Fall TV preview: In the Sept. 15 Calendar section, an article about 20 new TV shows incorrectly identified Kerry Ehrin as the creator of “The Morning Show.” Ehrin is the series’ executive producer and showrunner.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.