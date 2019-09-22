Whistleblower complaint: In the Sept. 21 Section A, an article about a whistleblower complaint against President Trump said Ukraine has been battling Russian-based separatists occupying Crimea. The fighters are Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“Letters From Hollywood”: An article in the Sept. 22 Arts & Books section about the book “Letters From Hollywood” incorrectly identified Howard Prouty as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences acquisitions editor. He is the acquisitions archivist.

