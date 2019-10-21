Michael Connelly: In the Oct. 20 Arts & Books section, an article about the Los Angeles haunts of author Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch character said a downtown mural of actor Anthony Quinn was painted in 1961. It was painted in 1985.

Elton John: In the Oct. 20 Calendar section, an article about Elton John’s new autobiography, “Me,” said the movie “Rocketman” hit theaters in March. It was released in May.

“Modern Love”: In the Oct. 19 Calendar section, an article about the new Amazon series “Modern Love” said the series takes its name, theme and most ofits main characters and story lines from a weekly column in the Style section of the New York Times. The section is called Sunday Styles.

Foreign policy: In the Oct. 20 Section A, a column about foreign policy and the 2020 presidential race said Patrick J. Buchanan campaigned for U.S. president as an isolationist in 1988. It was 1992.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.