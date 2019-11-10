Manila plastic waste: In the Nov. 10 Section A, an article on plastic waste in Asia said a factory in a Manila suburb was opened by GAIA and local authorities. It was opened by the Philippine Alliance for Recycling and Materials Sustainability and local authorities.

Ski resort maps: In the Nov. 9 Saturday section, an article about ski resort mapmaker James Niehues gave the incorrect price of the book of his maps and the incorrect date for an upcoming signing appearance. “James Niehues: The Man Behind the Map” costs $90. Niehues will appear Dec. 7 at the Ski Dazzle Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

