Camp fire: In the Nov. 8 Section A, an article looking at the changes in Paradise, Calif., since the Camp fire a year earlier misidentified Steve Quarles as a senior scientist with the Institute for Business & Home Safety. Quarles has retired from that post and now serves as a UC Cooperative Extension advisor emeritus.

Pete Buttigieg: In the Nov. 11 Section A, an article about Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg misquoted him as referring to the “failures of the Obama era.” What he said was the “failures of the old normal.”

Cal State Northridge: In the Oct. 23 California section, an article about the retirement of California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White quoted a Cal State Northridge professor about an increase in failures, drops and withdrawals among black, Latino and low-income students in math and writing. Cal State Northridge officials said that increased enrollment in the classes has also increased the number of these students who are passing.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.