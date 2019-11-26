U.S. ambassador: In the Nov. 24 Section A, an article about newly released State Department documents that shed light on attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine misspelled the last name of Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, as Sonderland.

