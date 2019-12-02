Psych hospitals: In the Dec. 1 Section A, an article about deaths in California psychiatric facilities said a patient attempted suicide at UC Irvine’s psychiatric hospital. The attempt took place at UCI’s emergency department, not at its psychiatric hospital, according to a state investigation. Also, the article said a staff member assigned to continuously monitor the patient was “supposed to be within arm’s reach at all times.” The state investigation did not define “continuously monitor” as being “within arm’s reach.”

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.