Sexual abuse: In the Dec. 1 Section A, an article about sexual abuse claims in New Jersey said attorneys Jay Mascolo and Jason Amala represent about 40 defendants. The pair represent about 40 plaintiffs.

Mark Ruffalo: In the Nov. 30 Calendar section, an article about the movie “Dark Waters” said that actor Mark Ruffalo had a water filtration system in the Catskill Mountains. That system is actually in Manhattan.

Tiki: In the Nov. 28 Food section, a column about tiki bars and cultural appropriation referred to an article that was misattributed to Cory Starr of the bar Three Dots and a Dash. The article was written by C.W. Gross.

