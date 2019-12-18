Maison Margiela: In the Retail Happenings column in Sunday’s Image section, Maison Margiela’s new fragrance was called Springtime in the Park. It is Springtime in a Park.

Goat attack: In the Dec. 17 California section, a story about a mountain lion attacking goats in Simi Valley said that homeowner Brigitta Glad had found her pet goat dead on Saturday morning and that there had been an attack on two other goats a day earlier. The animal was killed overnight, and Glad found its carcass Sunday. The latest attack comes two days after two other goats were killed in the area.

