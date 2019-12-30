Immigration detention: In the Dec. 23 California section, the headline of an article about California immigrant detention centers said four firms had signed contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Three companies manage the state’s four privately run facilities.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.