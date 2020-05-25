Trump reelection: In the May 23 Section A, an article about President Trump’s standing in election polls said Trump was the third person in U.S. history to lose the popular vote but win the electoral college. He was the fourth, after Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876, Benjamin Harrison in 1888 and George W. Bush in 2000.

