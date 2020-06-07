Police chief: In the June 6 Section A, an article about Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore receiving criticism for a remark about looters added the word “not” to a comment from Mayor Eric Garcetti. Garcetti said he has known Moore for decades, and the chief could not possibly have meant that looters are “the equivalent of murderers,” not “not the equivalent of murderers.”

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.