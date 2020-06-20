Relief fund: In the June 19 Calendar section, an article on the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund misspelled actress Laura Pruden’s last name as Purden.

Juneteenth celebrations: In the June 19 California section, an article about the history of public celebrations of Juneteenth in Los Angeles said the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1864. It was signed in 1862.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.