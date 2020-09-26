Roe vs. Wade: In the Sept. 25 Section A, an article about the future of the U.S. Supreme Court said that Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri insists that a nominee’s record show a previous commitment to overturning Roe vs. Wade. The senator is demanding that a nominee have a record of opposition to Roe, but not an explicit commitment to vote to overturning the 1973 ruling in Roe vs. Wade allowing abortion.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.