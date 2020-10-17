“Gig workers” proposition: In the Oct. 16 California section, an article on the battle over Proposition 22 said that the No on 22 campaign spokesman was Mike Ross. The spokesman is Mike Roth.

Jet pack: In the Oct. 15 California section, an article about reports of a second sighting of a jet pack near Los Angeles International Airport had the wrong date of the first sighting. It was Aug. 30, not Aug. 29.

