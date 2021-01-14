Pandemic in California: In the Jan. 13 California section, an article about the COVID-19 crisis in the state gave the impression that Dr. Mark Ghaly, the California health and human services secretary, said L.A. County was seeing “signs of this deadly surge continuing, even though the numbers of hospitalized patients across the county have stabilized for now.” That quote was spoken by Dr. Christina Ghaly, the L.A. County health services director.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.