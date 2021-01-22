Oscar predictions: In the Jan. 21 Envelope section, a column about a panel of experts’ picks for Academy Award favorites said Meryl Streep has won three Oscars for lead actress. Streep has won two Oscars for lead actress and one for supporting.

McDonald’s workers: In the Jan. 17 California section, an article about McDonald’s restaurant workers’ complaints regarding the company’s pandemic response said “aguántante” means “put up with it” in Spanish. The word is spelled “aguántate.”

