Memoir: In the Calendar section in the Jan. 24 edition, a review of Charles Wheelan’s family travel memoir “We Came, We Saw, We Left” described the family as landing in Bogota, Colombia, and buying food from a street vendor. They landed in Cartagena.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.

