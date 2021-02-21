ADA Act: In the Feb. 20 California section, a column about the rights of people with disabilities said that a blue curb painted in 1978 in Van Nuys came 22 years before the Americans with Disabilities Act. The designated parking space was painted 12 years before the 1990 enactment of the ADA.

