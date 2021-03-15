LAPD analysis: In the March 14 Section A, an article analyzing Los Angeles Police Commission reports on officers’ actions in fatal shootings since 2018 was accompanied by this headline: “LAPD errors led to deaths, analysis shows.” The Times’ analysis showed that some mistakes led to fatal confrontations that might have been avoided and that the chance of death may have increased in some cases in which civilians were shot multiple times. The analysis did not show that the errors led to deaths.

ECMO machine: In the March 14 Section A, an article about a medical device used to save the life of Blanca Lopez, a woman with a severe case of COVID-19, was accompanied by a pull quote that was attributed to her son Criztiaan Lopez. His name is Criztiaan Juarez.

