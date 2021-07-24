“Brigadoon”: In the July 20 Calendar section, a TV review of “Schimgadoon!” said the magical town in the musical “Brigadoon” appears once a year. It appears once every 100 years.

Zoning bill: In the July 22 Business pages, an article about a bill to allow for denser home building in single-family zones attributed to Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins a statement that cities in California could prohibit home demolitions under Senate Bill 9. It was Atkins’ office that provided that information.

