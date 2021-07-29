Mask advice: A story in Wednesday’s A section about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new indoor mask guidance said the advice applied to counties where infection rates surpass 50 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. The threshold is more than 50 new cases per week per 100,000 residents.

