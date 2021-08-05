Blizzard Entertainment: In the Aug. 4 Section A, an article about the resignation of Blizzard Entertainment President J. Allen Brack carried an incorrect byline. Times staff writer Sam Dean was the author, not Jason Schreier of Bloomberg.

Typhus: In the Aug. 4 California section, an article about an outbreak of typhus in Monrovia mischaracterized the disease as a virus. It is a bacterial infection.

