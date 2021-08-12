Wildfires and PG&E power lines: In the Aug. 10 Section A, an article about Pacific Gas & Electric facing scrutiny for the role of its equipment in California wildfires said that the utility’s project to bury a stretch of power lines that might have sparked this year’s massive Dixie fire was approved by the U.S. Forest Service in July 2020 and that the California Department of Transportation granted a permit in October. Those approvals were for work on a different section of the line.

