Animated sitcoms: In the Television Fall Preview section in this edition, an article about animated sitcoms says the opening episode of “The Harper House” includes desiccated corpses, drunk driving and a father willing to wreck his neighbors’ marriage; only the corpses are in the premiere. It also says Loren Bouchard is the creator of “The Great North.” He is an executive producer; the show was created by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Minty Lewis. Also, a show’s title is given as “Disenchanted”; it is “Disenchantment.” The errors were discovered after the section was printed.

“Finch”: In the Movies Fall Preview section in this edition, the list of most anticipated titles incorrectly includes Skeet Ulrich and Samira Wiley in the cast of the Tom Hanks-starring film “Finch” (Nov. 5 on Apple TV+). The error was discovered after the section was printed.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.