Firefighters and vaccination mandates: In the Sept. 4 California section, an article about opposition to vaccination mandates by police and firefighters quoted a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department saying that firefighters can express their personal opinions on duty. A spokeswoman for the department later clarified that firefighters can express their personal opinions off duty, not on duty.

