Blanche Sewell: In the Making Movie History section in this edition, an article about the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ curators telling stories of overlooked women quotes assistant curator Dara Jaffe as saying Walt Disney felt that editor Blanche Sewell “had this impeccable way of cutting to motion.” She said “had this impeccable way of cutting to emotion.” The error was discovered after the section was printed.

Restaurant decor: In the Making Movie History section in this edition, an article about the upcoming restaurant at the Academy Museum says plans include displaying costumes that Barbra Streisand wore in “Funny Girl.” The plan is to display design sketches of the costumes. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

