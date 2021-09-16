Recall election: In the Sept. 15 Section A, a column about the recall election quoted GOP consultant Mike Madrid as saying, “The debate we’re having now is whether we should tear the whole thing down or protect and persevere it, as flawed as it is.” Madrid said “preserve it,” not “persevere it.”

Chevy Chase: In the Sept. 15 Calendar section, the obituary for comedian Norm Macdonald said Chevy Chase is a fellow Canadian. Chase is an American.

Jacaranda: In the Sept. 14 Calendar section, the review of the Santa Monica new music series Jacaranda’s 9/11 tribute program said the concert was held at First Congregational Church. It was at First Presbyterian Church.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.