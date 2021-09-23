COVID-19 vaccine rates: In the Sept. 20 Section A, an article about COVID-19 vaccination said that the governors of the five states with the highest vaccination rates were all Democrats. Two of them — Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Phil Scott of Vermont — are Republicans.

