Oil spill: An Oct. 7 editorial about the Orange County oil spill’s effect on wildlife said the damming of the Bolsa Chica wetlands for duck hunting occurred in the 1980s. The wetlands were purchased in the late 1800s for duck hunting, and the dam was erected in 1900.

Tesla: An Oct. 7 op-ed stated that in crashes with emergency vehicles involving Tesla’s self-driving software, a major factor is the artificial intelligence in the cars not being trained to deal with flashing lights and shoulder vehicles. That is a possible, but not confirmed, factor.

