Postseason baseball: An article in the Oct. 7 Sports section said postseason baseball returned to Dodger Stadium this season for the first time in two years. There were postseason games, without fans, at the stadium in 2020.

Navajo pageant: An article about the Miss Navajo Nation pageant in the Oct. 6 Section A said the Navajo reservation is 27,000 acres. It is 27,400 square miles.

