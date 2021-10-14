Eddie Izzard: In the Oct. 13 Calendar section, a column about Netflix executive Ted Sarandos’ memo to the company’s staff regarding Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer” referred to Eddie Izzard as “he.” Izzard uses she/her pronouns.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.