Concentration camp: In the Oct. 6 Calendar section, an article about the Holocaust Museum LA referred incompletely to the Majdanek concentration camp in Poland. It should have noted that it was the Nazis’ Majdanek concentration camp in occupied Poland.

San Jose State fine: In the Oct. 9 California section, an article about a $1.6-million federal fine against San Jose State for failing to properly handle student allegations of sexual abuse by a former athletic trainer said the trainer allegedly touched the genitals of more than a dozen athletes. According to the federal report, he is accused of touching athletes’ “breasts, groins, buttocks and/or pubic areas.”

