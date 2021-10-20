Oscar Wilde biographer: In the Oct. 15 Calendar section, a book review of Matthew Sturgis’ “Oscar Wilde: A Life” said one of the biographer’s previous subjects was Algernon Swinburne. It was Walter Sickert.

Hot jobs: In the Oct. 17 Section A, an article about demand for remote workers misspelled the last name of Natasha Shine-Zirkel as Shine-Zirket.

Fire policy: In the Oct. 18 California section, a headline mischaracterized a column about California’s handling of wildfire policy. The headline read, “As state burns, politicians mostly fiddle,” but the columnist agued that politicians have squabbled in the past about fire policy but got more serious about it this year, pouring unprecedented amounts of money into fire prevention.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.