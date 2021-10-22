U.S.-Mexico security: In the Oct. 8 Section A, an article about discussions between top officials from the United States and Mexico on changes to a bilateral security arrangement said the Mexican government has been contemptuous of an agreement reached in 2008 with the Obama administration. It was the Bush administration that cemented that deal.

