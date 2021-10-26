Ten-digit dialing: In the Oct. 23 California section, an article about the expansion of 10-digit dialing in nine area codes gave the toll-free telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as (800) 272-8255. The number is (800) 273-8255.

William Jackson Harper: In the Oct. 24 Calendar section, an article about actor William Jackson Harper referred to his dog as Cheeco. The dog’s name is Chico.

