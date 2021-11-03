Bryant crash photos: In the Nov. 1 California section, an article about a proposed settlement of a lawsuit over unauthorized sharing of photos from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others referred to one of the sons of crash victim Sarah Chester as Chester. His first name is Hayden.

“Ridley Jones” review: In the Nov. 2 Calendar section, a review of the Netflix animated series “Ridley Jones” listed the show’s rating as TV-Y7 (may be unsuitable for children under age 7). The rating is TV-Y (suitable for young children).

