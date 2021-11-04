World Series winners: In the Nov. 3 Sports section, a chart listing baseball franchises that have gone the longest without a World Series title gave the wrong number of seasons for four teams. The Texas Rangers franchise has gone 61 seasons without a title, not 60; the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers franchises have gone 53 seasons without a title, not 52; and the Seattle Mariners franchise has gone 45 seasons without a title, not 44.

