West Hollywood wage law: In the Nov. 5 California section, an article about a minimum wage increase in West Hollywood said the California minimum wage will increase to $14 per hour in January for employers with 26 or more employees. The increase in January is to $15 per hour.

New Mexico filming: In the Nov. 5 Calendar section, an article about working conditions for New Mexico film crews gave the governor’s first name as Stephanie. Her name is Michelle Lujan Grisham.

