Arizona cattle rancher: In the Nov. 10 Section A, an article about a rancher who breeds more environmentally friendly cattle said the U.S. is the world’s fifth-largest producer of beef. The U.S. produces more beef than any other country and one-fifth of the world’s beef supply.

Texas abortion bill: A column in the Nov. 6 Opinion section about Texas’ law SB 8 said no that individuals had yet been sued under the law. Two such suits have been filed.

